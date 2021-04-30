California issues guidance on water parks, Aquatica San Diego aims for May reopening

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California issued guidance this week to allow water parks to begin welcoming back guests when a county is in the state's red tier of reopening.

Effective Wednesday, the state's new guidance will allow water parks to reopen with capacity limits, required face coverings throughout the park except while on a ride or in water, and required contract tracing protocols.

With that guidance in mind, Aquatica San Diego has announced it intends to reopen on May 29. The park plans to have all attractions reopened, including Big Surf Shores, Walhalla Wave, Tassie's Twister, and Kiwi Curl.

"With Spring Break around the corner for many and summer on the horizon, we are thrilled to be able to offer more family-fun experiences at Aquatica in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego, and welcome back thousands of guests to safely enjoy our Aquatica Parks," said Marc Swanson, interim chief executive officer at SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment.

Among the required health measures under California's guidance includes (full guidance here):



15% capacity in the red tier, increasing to 25% capacity in the orange tier, and 40% capacity in the yellow tier;

Indoor parks, rides, and pools closed until the orange tier, where capacity starts at 15%;

Walk-up tickets allowed but visitors must provide name and contact info for contact tracing;

Required face coverings unless eating and drinking, or on a ride, or in water;

Social distancing from people outside of your household; and

In-state visitors only

Other California theme parks have already started reopening, including LEGOLAND California, Belmont Park, SeaWorld San Diego, and Disneyland. More information on Aquatica's reopening is available online, including ticket prices and things to know before visiting.