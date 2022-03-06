Watch
California jury rules in favor of cops who shot man in 2017

FILE - Huntington Beach police officer Trevor Jackson is awarded the Medal of Valor at the Los Angeles Police Department Foundation's 2008 Medal of Valor awards ceremony May 28, 2008. A jury has decided that Southern California police officers did not use excessive force when they shot and killed a man behaving erratically at a crowded sports complex five years ago. Jurors ruled that Huntington Beach officers Trevor Jackson and Casey Thomas acted appropriately for the defense of human life when they fired at Steven Schlitz, the Orange County Register reported Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A jury has decided that Southern California police officers did not use excessive force when they shot and killed a man behaving erratically at a crowded sports complex five years ago.

Jurors ruled Huntington Beach officers Trevor Jackson and Casey Thomas acted appropriately for the defense of human life when they fired at Steven Schlitz.

Huntington Beach City Attorney Michael Gates defended the officers in the civil case and said they were trying to protect a woman and her child who they believed Schiltz was about to attack.

Dale Galipo represented Schiltz’s mother and expressed disappointment in the verdict.

