California jury rules in favor of cops who shot man in 2017

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A jury has decided that Southern California police officers did not use excessive force when they shot and killed a man behaving erratically at a crowded sports complex five years ago.

Jurors ruled Huntington Beach officers Trevor Jackson and Casey Thomas acted appropriately for the defense of human life when they fired at Steven Schlitz.

Huntington Beach City Attorney Michael Gates defended the officers in the civil case and said they were trying to protect a woman and her child who they believed Schiltz was about to attack.

Dale Galipo represented Schiltz’s mother and expressed disappointment in the verdict.