California law requires gender-neutral area in some stores

Nick Ut/AP
Six-year-old Yvette Ibarra, holds a Dancing Princess Barbie doll while shopping at a ToysRus in Monrovia, Calif., in this Jan. 29, 2007 file photo. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, file)
Posted at 12:04 PM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 15:04:57-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is the first state to require large department stores to display products like toys and toothbrushes in gender-neutral ways.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law Saturday. It does not outlaw traditional boys and girls sections at department stores.

Instead, it says large stores must also have a gender-neutral section. The section must display toys and childcare items, which include hygiene and teething products.

It does not apply to clothes.

The law only applies to retailers with more than 500 employees.

This is the third time Democrats in the state Legislature have tried to pass this law.

Many major retailers such as Target have already switched to gender-neutral displays and color schemes.

