California law to eventually ban gas-powered lawn equipment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law directing regulators to eventually ban the sale of new gas-powered lawn equipment.

Newsom signed a law Saturday that orders state regulators to ban the sale of new gas-powered equipment that uses small off-road engines. That's a broad category that includes generators, lawn equipment and pressure washers.

The law says regulators must do this by Jan. 1, 2024, or whenever the board decides is feasible, whichever date is later.

Last year, Newsom ordered regulators to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars in the state by 2035.