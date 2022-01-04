Watch
California lawmaker ends bill to limit intersex surgeries

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
In this June 28, 2018, file photo, state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, talks during a Senate session in Sacramento, Calif. On Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, Wiener said he is withdrawing a bill that would have banned some medically unnecessary surgeries on intersex children until they are old enough to participate in the decision. Intersex refers to people with genitalia, chromosomes or reproductive organs that don’t fit typical definitions for male or female bodies. The California Medical Association has opposed similar proposals. Wiener said he is not giving up and will continue to fight for the intersex community.
Posted at 8:19 AM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 11:19:32-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California lawmaker is withdrawing a bill that would have banned some medically unnecessary surgeries on intersex children until they are old enough to participate in the decision.

State Sen. Scott Wiener said the bill does not have a viable path forward this year. The San Francisco Democrat has tried for three years to ban some types of surgeries on children born with intersex characteristics. That refers to people with genitalia, chromosomes or reproductive organs that don't fit typical definitions for male or female bodies.

The California Medical Association has opposed similar proposals. Wiener said he is not giving up and will continue to fight for the intersex community.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
