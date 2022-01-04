Watch
California lawmaker resigns to lead labor federation

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, left, speaks at a rally supporting her bill that would require farmworkers to receive overtime after working eight hours, starting in 2019, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Gonzalez, a Democrat from San Diego, announced on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, that she is resigning from the Legislature and will become the next leader of the California Labor Federation. She will replace Art Pulaski, who is expected t retire in July. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Lorena Gonzalez
Posted at 10:18 AM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 13:18:18-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A powerful state lawmaker in California has resigned from the Legislature.

Lorena Gonzalez will become the next leader of the California Labor Federation. It's the nation's largest federation of labor unions, representing about 2.1 million workers. Gonzalez announced Monday she will resign on Wednesday.

The San Diego Democrat is best known nationally for authoring a law aimed at giving many independent contractors the same rights and benefits as full-time employees. Newly redrawn legislative districts could have forced Gonzalez to seek reelection this year against another Democratic incumbent.

Gonzalez called leading the Labor Federation her dream job. She is expected to take over in July.

