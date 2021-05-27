California lawmakers push 10 bills to fight wildfire risks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Senate Democrats say they intend to advance a 10-bill package to the Assembly in the next week as California rushes to prepare for raging wildfires amid an intensifying drought.

The package unveiled Thursday seeks, in part, to boost state firefighter ranks long-term. It also would beef up standards for new housing developments.

One of those bills is opposed by homebuilders and other business groups. The package also seeks to promote more prescribed burns while increasing efforts to protect individual homes from wildfires.

Two more bills are intended to help property owners in wildfire-prone areas who no longer can get or afford insurance.