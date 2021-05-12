California lawmakers seek $200 million to fight hate crimes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are seeking $200 million over the next three years to fight hate crimes against Asian Americans that have increased since the coronavirus entered the U.S. after originating in China.

More than half of the money proposed Wednesday would go for grants to nonprofit and community groups providing legal services, health care, mental health, victim compensation or counseling. Also eligible would be groups providing escorts for older residents who fear attacks and organizations that provide education on systemic racism.

Other money would fund toward a hate crimes hotline to help students and to pay for a pool of interpreters within state government.