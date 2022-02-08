California lawmakers set to vote on paid COVID sick leave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California workers could get up to two weeks of paid time off if they get sick from the coronavirus. The California Legislature is scheduled to vote Monday on a proposal for the leave that would apply to companies with 26 employees or more.

California had a similar law last year but it expired in September. The new bill if it becomes law would be retroactive to Jan. 1.

Lawmakers are also voting to approve big tax cuts for businesses that would save them about $5.5 billion. Those cuts were supposed to take effect next year but lawmakers will vote on whether they should go into force earlier.