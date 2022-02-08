Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California lawmakers set to vote on paid COVID sick leave

items.[0].image.alt
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Democratic Assemblyman Chris Holden, right, receivers congratulations from fellow Democratic Assemblyman Isaac Bryan, after his fast food employee measure was approved by the Assembly in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. California's more than half-million fast food workers would get increased power and protections under Holden's first-in-the-nation measure.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Isaac Bryan, Chris, Holden
Posted at 4:20 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 19:20:16-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California workers could get up to two weeks of paid time off if they get sick from the coronavirus. The California Legislature is scheduled to vote Monday on a proposal for the leave that would apply to companies with 26 employees or more.

California had a similar law last year but it expired in September. The new bill if it becomes law would be retroactive to Jan. 1.

Lawmakers are also voting to approve big tax cuts for businesses that would save them about $5.5 billion. Those cuts were supposed to take effect next year but lawmakers will vote on whether they should go into force earlier.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Harlem Globetrotters Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter to Win a Family Four Pack