California lawmakers to debate universal healthcare proposal

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - Los Angeles County emergency medical technicians deliver patients for admission at the Ambulatory Care Center station at the MLK Community Medical Group hospital in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. California lawmakers will have their first opportunity to debate a measure by Assemblyman Ash Kalra, D-San Jose, to create the nation's first universal health care system when it goes before the Assembly Health Committee, Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Posted at 7:30 AM, Jan 11, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are set to debate whether to create the nation's first universal health care system.

A bill to establish the system and set its rules faces a state Assembly hearing on Tuesday. A separate bill that would lay out how to pay for the coverage will be heard by lawmakers at a later date. The first bill must pass the state Assembly by Jan. 31 to have a chance of approval this year.

The bill to establish a payment method for the coverage would increase taxes on some wealthier people and larger businesses.

Voters would have to approve the payment plan before it could become law.

