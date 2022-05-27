California legislature looks to fund statewide diaper banks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — With the support of nearly two dozen of her colleagues in the state legislature, Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes is pushing forward a budget proposal to ensure every California family in need of diapers has access to a diaper bank.

The budget proposal request focuses on the existing diaper bank program serving eight counties. They also hope to address the growing issue of the shortage of diapers or the inability to afford enough diapers to keep a baby clean and healthy citing the formula crisis as a recent example.

Advocates state that it is more important than ever that we address working families' unmet basic needs.

The proposal includes a $30 million investment over three years through the California Department of Social Services Diaper Bank Program to expand services statewide to serve the remaining counties and communities without a funded diaper bank.