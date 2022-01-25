Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California likely to extend paid sick leave amid pandemic

items.[0].image.alt
23ABC News
File image of a woman sick at work.
Sick at Work, Sick Leave (FILE)
Posted at 3:52 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 18:52:52-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California workers could get up to two weeks of paid time off if they get sick from the coronavirus. The proposal would give employees one week of paid time off. Workers could get a second week off if they or their family members test positive for the virus.

The proposal would only apply to companies with 26 or more employees and would expire in September. The legislative package also includes tax cuts for businesses and other assistance totaling about $6 billion. Labor unions praised the proposal.

Business groups worry the proposal will have them shoulder the costs of the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
News Literacy Project

News Literacy Project: Join the Movement