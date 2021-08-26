Watch
California looking to pay drug addicts to stay sober

Tyrone Clifford via AP
In this undated photo provided by Tyrone Clifford, Clifford poses for a picture in San Francisco. California Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration is supporting a plan that would pay people struggling with drug addiction to stay sober. Called contingency management, Newsom's administration is asking the federal government permission to pay for the treatment through Medicaid. Clifford, who was addicted to meth, enrolled in a program run by the San Francisco Aids Foundation that has been running a small privately-funded contingency management program for years. Clifford completed the program without a positive test and used the money he received to buy a laptop computer so he could go back to school.
Tyrone Clifford
Posted at 7:27 AM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 10:27:38-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California may become the first state to pay drug addicts to stay sober.

It's called contingency management and the federal government has been doing it for years with military veterans. Research shows it is one of the most effective ways to get people to stop using drugs like cocaine and methamphetamine.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked the federal government permission to pay for the state program through Medicaid. Meantime, state lawmakers are considering their own plan. Under the program, people earn small payments for every negative drug test. The most they could earn is a few hundred dollars.

