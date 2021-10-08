Watch
California makes ethnic studies a high school requirement

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
In this Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, Democratic Assembly members, from left, James Ramos, Chris Holden Jose Medina, and Rudy Salas, Jr., right, huddle during an Assembly session in Sacramento, Calif. Medina's bill to make ethnic studies a high school requirement was signed into law by California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
Posted at 3:50 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 18:50:32-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California high school students will have to take a course in ethnic studies to get a diploma starting in the 2029-30 school year.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Friday that makes California among the first in the nation to list ethnic studies as a graduation requirement for all public high school students.

Assemblyman Jose Medina authored the legislation and says schools are ready to offer courses that are more reflective of social justice. The new law requires all public schools in the state to offer at least one ethnic studies course starting in the 2025-26 school year.

Students graduating in 2029-30 will have to complete a one-semester course.

