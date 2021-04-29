California man accused of kidnapping wife, causing her death

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Southern California man was indicted on federal charges that he kidnapped his wife five years ago in an incident that resulted in her death.

Eddy Reyes was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of kidnapping Claudia Reyes, who was last seen leaving her job on the night of May 6, 2016.

It wasn't known Wednesday if he has an attorney.

Court documents detail a history of alleged domestic abuse by Reyes against his wife, including several threats to kill her.

The 35-year-old is scheduled to be arraigned May 3.