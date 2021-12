CALIF. (KERO) — ABC News reported a California man was charged by the Justice Department for allegedly having a cache of weapons in his car to kill people in power.

Kuachua Xiong allegedly told the Sheriff Deputies in Iowa that he was recently fired from his job and headed to Washington, D.C.

The Sheriff Deputies stopped Xiong after weaving in and out of traffic and allegedly had an AR-15 style rifle, loaded magazines, boxes of ammunition and several items of body armor and medical kits.