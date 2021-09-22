Watch
California man charged with perjury in Hollywood execs suit

Posted at 11:55 AM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 14:55:16-04

NEW YORK (AP) — New York prosecutors have charged a Los Angeles man with perjury, saying he falsified emails to support his lawsuit against entertainment industry executives.

Rovier Carrington was arrested Tuesday in California and released on $15,000 bail after a court appearance.

The perjury charge against the 22-year-old came after the collapse of his 2018 Manhattan lawsuit against Viacom and Paramount Pictures executives. His lawsuit alleged he was a victim of sexual offenses, unfair competition, fraud, misappropriation, and other misdeeds.

A judge dismissed the suit after the defendants in the civil action produced proof that emails he had submitted as evidence were fabricated.

