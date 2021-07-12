Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California man charged with raiding Capitol, posing as press

items.[0].image.alt
John Minchillo/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, in Washington. Federal prosecutors say a retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol was arrested Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Texas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Capitol riots
Posted at 11:55 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 14:55:52-04

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man has been arrested after being charged with joining the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol while trying to impersonate a member of the media.

Court records say Matthew Thomas Purse was arrested in Irvine on Friday to face federal charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Purse was photographed inside the Capitol wearing a tactical vest and black helmet marked with the word “press." But the FBI says there is no evidence he has legitimate press credentials or is affiliated with any news organization.

When reached by The Associated Press on Saturday, Purse said he was in the building “as part of a legitimate news organization” but declined to name the outlet.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
July 4th Celebrations in Kern County

July 4th Celebrations in Kern County