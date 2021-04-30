Watch
California man closed I-10 by shooting from Louisiana hotel

Posted at 2:31 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 17:31:19-04

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana say a gunman who shut down an interstate highway by shooting toward it from a hotel room has been identified as a California resident.

Lake Charles police said 44-year-old Kyner Gene Rollins' body was found in a hotel room on Wednesday after SWAT team negotiators were unable to make contact with him.

Police said Rollins is from Los Angeles.

Lt. Jeffrey Keenum says police were called to the hotel Wednesday morning because of gunfire, and shut down Interstate 10 because bullets had been fired toward the highway.

