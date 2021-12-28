Watch
California man gets second life term for synagogue attack

John Earnest listens during testimony by witness Oscar Stewart during Earnest's preliminary hearing, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Superior Court in San Diego. Earnest has been sentenced on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, to life in federal prison for killing a woman and injuring three others when he burst into a Southern California synagogue in 2019, adding to a life sentence he received three months earlier in state court.
John T. Earnest
Posted at 2:36 PM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 17:36:55-05

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A 22-year-old white supremacist has been sentenced to life in federal prison for killing a woman and injuring three others when he burst into a Southern California synagogue in 2019, adding to a life sentence he received three months earlier in state court.

John T. Earnest declined to speak in a courtroom full of victims, families and congregants on Tuesday.

In state court, his attorney said he wanted to speak but a judge refused, saying he didn’t want to give a platform for his hate-filled speech.

