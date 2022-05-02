Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California man leads Oregon police on chase in ambulance

Police lights (FILE)
23ABC
Police lights are seen.
Police lights (FILE)
Posted at 12:47 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 15:47:47-04

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say they arrested a 30-year-old Winnetka, Calif., man who led them on a wild chase in a stolen ambulance.

KPTV reports that troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Portland on Friday night. The driver started to run, but returned and stole the Woodburn ambulance that had responded. The driver took the ambulance into Portland, where police soon started receiving calls about it driving on sidewalks and the wrong way down one-way streets.

The ambulance rammed a cruiser, hit a building and headed south on I-5 southbound, where the driver was finally arrested trying to get into a different car. Authorities say the driver was impaired.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Positive Stories About Kern County

Kern's Kindness