California man pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge

WASHINGTON (AP) — A California man who stormed the U.S. Capitol, opened the doors to other rioters and sat in the Senate chair of then-Vice President Mike Pence has pleaded guilty to a federal charge.

Authorities say 23-year-old former University of California, Los Angeles student Christian Secor of Costa Mesa entered the plea Thursday in a Washington court.

Secor acknowledged that he was involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that disrupted the congressional certification of Joe Biden's presidential election.

Under sentencing guidelines, he could face several years in federal prison.

Nearly 800 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot.

Hundreds have entered guilty pleas and received sentences ranging from three months to over five years.