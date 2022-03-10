Watch
California man returns to Ukraine after family slain while fleeing

Russia Ukraine War
Andriy Dubchak/AP
Ukrainian servicemen try to help people wounded, in the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. With the Kremlin's rhetoric growing fiercer and a reprieve from fighting dissolving, Russian troops continued to shell encircled cities and the number of Ukrainians forced from their country grew to over 1.4 million. (AP Photo/Andriy Dubchak)
Posted at 12:05 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 15:05:07-05

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man whose wife and two children were killed by mortar fire in Ukraine as they tried to flee has returned to Kyiv to bury them. But he says their funerals must be postponed because the morgues are full of civilians.

Sergii Perebeinis held photos of his family in a Facebook post.

Tatiana Perebeinis died Monday. She was chief accountant for SE Ranking, a Silicon Valley startup with headquarters in London and a large workforce in Kyiv.

Also killed were her 9-year-old daughter and 18-year-old son.

Photographs broadcast worldwide showed their bodies lying next to their suitcases on a street.

A spokeswoman for SE Ranking says Perebeinis “was a very friendly, brave, courageous woman."

