California man suspected in double killing arrested in Iowa

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa (AP) — Federal officials say a California man suspected of fatally shooting two people in Long Beach has been arrested in a suburb of Des Moines, Iowa.

The U.S. Marshals Service says police arrested 29-year-old Joshua Wells, of Long Beach, last week near a family member's home in Windsor Heights, Iowa. Wells was wanted for the Sept. 4 shooting deaths of 44-year-old Maricela Honorato and 39-year-old Juan Guizar-Gutierrez.

Police in Long Beach say officers who responded that evening to reports of a fight found the couple on the street and sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from some kind of altercation and say Wells did not know the victims.