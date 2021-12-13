California may cut rooftop solar incentives

(KERO) — California utility regulators and consumer advocates say solar customers aren't doing their part to maintain costs for the energy grid and soon they may be cutoff from the incentives.

The state's roof top solar market is the largest in the nation.

The California Public Utilities Commission are set to issue proposed reforms this week for a program known as net energy metering, allowing solar customers to sell the energy they don't need back into the power grid for energy bill discounts.

Some say incentives for solar panel customers are too generous and those customers aren't paying their part for the energy grid cost therefore driving up bills for everyone else.