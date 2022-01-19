Watch
California may limit conservatorships, promote alternatives

Chris Pizzello/Invision
FILE - This April 12, 2018, file photo shows Britney Spears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.Disability rights activists and advocates for Britney Spears backed a California proposal Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2022, to provide more protections for those under court-ordered conservatorships, while promoting less-restrictive alternatives. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Britney Spears
Posted at 2:35 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 17:36:12-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Disability rights activists and advocates for Britney Spears are backing a California proposal to provide more protections for those under court-ordered conservatorships while promoting less-restrictive alternatives.

The groups said Wednesday that what are known as probate conservatorships are overused and misused in California. They most often involve people with developmental or intellectual disabilities or those with age-related issues like dementia or Alzheimer’s.

The advocacy groups say conservatees can become trapped in a system that takes away their usual civil rights and ability to advocate for themselves. The Professional Fiduciary Association of California did not immediately comment.

