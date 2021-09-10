Watch
California may require menstrual products in public schools

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this June 22, 2016, file photo, Tammy Compton restocks tampons at Compton's Market, in Sacramento, Calif. California public schools and colleges would have to stock their restrooms with free menstrual products under legislation sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The bill by Democratic Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia builds on her 2017 law requiring low-income schools in disadvantaged areas to provide students with free menstrual products. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 12:13 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 15:13:42-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California public schools and colleges would have to stock their restrooms with free menstrual products under legislation sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Democratic Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia's bill that passed Thursday builds on her 2017 law requiring low-income schools in disadvantaged areas to provide students with free menstrual products. She also prompted the state to repeal a tax on menstrual products that she said cost women a collective $20 million a year.

Her latest bill expands the 2017 law to grades 6 to 12, community colleges and the California State University and University of California systems, starting in the 2022-23 school year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
