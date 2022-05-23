Watch
California mayor resigns amid baseball stadium deal scandal

Mark J. Terrill/AP
FILE - Fans line up outside Angel Stadium of Anaheim for an opening day baseball game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Chicago Cubs in Anaheim, Calif., on April 4, 2016. The mayor of the Southern California city of Anaheim is resigning amid a swirling political scandal over the sale of Angel Stadium to the baseball team. Mayor Harry Sidhu is quitting his post effective Tuesday, May 24, 2022, his lawyer, Paul S. Meyer, said in a statement Monday. He said the stadium negotiations were lawful and that Sidhu didn't ask for campaign contributions linked to the deal. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The mayor of the Southern California city of Anaheim is resigning amid a swirling political scandal over the sale of Angel Stadium to the baseball team.

Paul S. Meyer, lawyer for Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu, says in a statement that the mayor is quitting his post effective Tuesday.

Meyer says the stadium negotiations were lawful.

The resignation comes a week after Anaheim officials say they learned Sidhu was being investigated by federal officials in relation to the stadium deal.

Sidhu has not been charged with a crime.

The city is negotiating a deal to sell the stadium and surrounding parking lots to the Los Angeles Angels to be developed.

