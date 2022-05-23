California mayor resigns amid baseball stadium deal scandal

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The mayor of the Southern California city of Anaheim is resigning amid a swirling political scandal over the sale of Angel Stadium to the baseball team.

Paul S. Meyer, lawyer for Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu, says in a statement that the mayor is quitting his post effective Tuesday.

Meyer says the stadium negotiations were lawful.

The resignation comes a week after Anaheim officials say they learned Sidhu was being investigated by federal officials in relation to the stadium deal.

Sidhu has not been charged with a crime.

The city is negotiating a deal to sell the stadium and surrounding parking lots to the Los Angeles Angels to be developed.