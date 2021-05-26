California Mid-State Fair to return this summer

The California Mid-State Fair will be held in-person this year from July 21 to August 1.

After it was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers say it'll be back this summer with the usual exhibits, live performances, carnival rides, food, and more.

Fair officials say the event will follow all state and local health regulations regarding COVID-19, and that means some attractions may need to limit capacity.

Tickets will go on sale in early June exclusively online at www.MidStateFair.com. The Box Office will not be open at this time.

Officials say they're still working on scheduling some of the events during the fair, including live entertainment.

This will be the fair's 75th anniversary. This year's theme is "Can't Wait to See You!"

The fair is held at the Paso Robles Event Center, located at 2198 Riverside Ave.