Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California mother charged in killings of her 3 children

items.[0].image.alt
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's official walks near the scene after three young children were found dead in a bedroom at a residence in East Los Angeles, Monday, June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
California Children Suspicious Death
California Children Suspicious Death
California Children Suspicious Death
California Children Suspicious Death
California Children Suspicious Death
Posted at 12:03 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 15:03:39-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An East Los Angeles woman has been charged with killing her three children, including a baby, earlier this week.

Twenty-eight-year-old Sandra Chico appeared in court Wednesday but a judge postponed her arraignment on three counts each of murder and assault on a child causing death. The children were found dead in a bedroom of their home Monday, with no obvious signs of trauma.

Chico was initially detained, and authorities then announced her arrest on Tuesday.

The children were ages 4, 3 and 1 month.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
July 4th Celebrations in Kern County

July 4th Celebrations in Kern County