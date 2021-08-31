Watch
California moves slowly on water projects amid drought

Adam Beam/AP
Kevin Spesert, public affairs and real estate manager for the Sites Project Authority, points out the main canal of the Glenn Colusa Irrigation District, on Friday, July 23, 2021, near Sites, Calif. The canal would be one of the primary sources of water for the planned Sites Reservoir, a project that would be large enough to supply enough water for 1.5 million households each for one year.
Posted at 3:41 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 18:41:30-04

SITES, Calif. (AP) — California voters agreed to borrow billions of dollars during the last drought to build more water storage projects. But seven years later, none of those projects have even started construction.

The delay has irritated some Republicans in the state Legislature who say it is a missed opportunity. But some experts say the slow pace isn't surprising given the complexities and environmental hazards involved.

The biggest proposed project is the Sites Reservoir in Colusa County. The project is slated to get $836 million in taxpayer money to help cover it's $3.9 billion price tag. But that's if they can meet a feasibility deadline by the end of this year.

