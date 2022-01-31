Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California moves to dismantle nation's largest death row

items.[0].image.alt
Eric Risberg/AP
FILE — Shown is the entrance to the east block of death row at San Quentin State Prison, Aug. 16, 2016, in San Quentin, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is moving to dismantle the nation's largest death row by moving all condemned inmates to other prisons with in two years. The goal is to turn the section of San Quentin State Prison into "a positive, healing environment."
California Death Row
Posted at 10:49 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 13:50:11-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is moving to dismantle the nation’s largest death row by moving all condemned inmates to other prisons.

They intend to turn what is now death row into a "positive, healing environment.” The plan comes nearly three years after Newsom, a Democrat, imposed a moratorium on executions so long as he is governor.

Corrections officials began a voluntary two-year pilot program in January 2020 to move condemned inmates to one of seven prisons. They tell The Associated Press that they intend to submit permanent proposed regulations within weeks that would make the transfers mandatory.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
News Literacy Project

News Literacy Project: Join the Movement