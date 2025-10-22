California National Guard deployed to support food banks amid federal shutdown delays

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is deploying the California National Guard to help support food banks across the state as delays to food benefits continue during the federal government shutdown.

Newsom's office announced the deployment on Wednesday, emphasizing that the National Guard will not be acting in a law enforcement capacity.

The move comes as food assistance programs face disruptions due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, creating increased demand at food banks statewide.

Meanwhile, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena is scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday related to President Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles.

