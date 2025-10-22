Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

California National Guard deployed to support food banks amid federal shutdown delays

Governor emphasizes troops will not act in law enforcement capacity as food benefit delays continue
Newsom
Gov. Newsom
Newsom
Posted

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is deploying the California National Guard to help support food banks across the state as delays to food benefits continue during the federal government shutdown.

Newsom's office announced the deployment on Wednesday, emphasizing that the National Guard will not be acting in a law enforcement capacity.

The move comes as food assistance programs face disruptions due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, creating increased demand at food banks statewide.

Meanwhile, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena is scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday related to President Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

10/22/2025

Partly Cloudy

72° / 56°

2%

Thursday

10/23/2025

Partly Cloudy

73° / 54°

5%

Friday

10/24/2025

Sunny

78° / 54°

5%

Saturday

10/25/2025

Partly Cloudy

75° / 54°

4%

Sunday

10/26/2025

Mostly Sunny

72° / 52°

7%

Monday

10/27/2025

Sunny

72° / 52°

4%

Tuesday

10/28/2025

Sunny

75° / 53°

2%

Wednesday

10/29/2025

Mostly Sunny

77° / 54°

2%