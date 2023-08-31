California, Nevada, and Arizona form partnership ahead of holiday travel surge

(KERO) — As you prepare to hit the road for the long holiday weekend, the California Highway Patrol is teaming up with the Nevada Highway Patrol and the Arizona Department of Public Safety for a maximum enforcement period.

The goal is to make sure that with the surge in holiday traffic, everyone is making it to their destination safely with an emphasis on getting those suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol off the roads.

The maximum enforcement period begins at 6 p.m. Friday night and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Labor Day.

Last year, 52 people died on California roads during the Labor Day maximum enforcement period. CHP officers made more than 900 DUI arrests and issued over 5,700 speeding tickets.

