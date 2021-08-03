Watch
California, North Dakota manufacturers bring jobs to state

Posted at 12:44 PM, Aug 03, 2021
(AP) — Manufacturers from California and North Dakota have announced plans to locate facilities in separate locations in North Carolina, bringing nearly 500 jobs.

California pharmaceutical giant Amgen says it plans to build a manufacturing facility in Holly Springs and create more than 350 jobs after it landed an incentive package from the state and local governments on Tuesday.

The N.C. Economic Investment Committee says Steffes, a manufacturer of equipment used in oil exploration and agriculture, is investing almost $21 million into updating a facility in Shelby. The initiative will create 130 new jobs between 2021 and 2025.

