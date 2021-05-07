California officer accused of filing false police report

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Sacramento Police Department officer was arrested on suspicion of filing a false police report in a case connected to a traffic stop last year that prompted a wide-ranging internal investigation.

The department announced the arrest of the 26-year-old officer in a statement that didn’t include many details about what prompted the probe, which is ongoing.

The felony complaint obtained by the Sacramento Bee says the officer filed a false report when she wrote that she stopped to question a motorist at a gas station and searched his car without permission. The newspaper says the officer's partner has been suspended.