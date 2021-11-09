Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California officer dies from COVID after missing vaccination deadline

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 9:01 AM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 12:01:05-05

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Chronicle reports that a police officer who was placed on leave for missing the city of San Francisco’s deadline to be inoculated has died after being stricken by COVID-19.

The wife of Officer Jack Nyce tells the newspaper he tested positive on Nov. 2 and died Saturday at a hospital in Manteca.

The vice president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association, Lt. Tracy McCray, says Nyce was on a 30-day stint of paid administrative leave because he had not received the vaccination required by the city.

Nyce was a 17-year employee of the department.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Spooktacular Costume Contest

Enter to Win Tickets