California officer fires at suspect but kills bystander

Posted at 8:35 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 11:35:44-04

GUADALUPE, Calif. (AP) — A California police officer accidentally killed a bystander while shooting at a suspect. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says the shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m. Saturday in the small city of Guadalupe.

The incident began when Guadalupe officers spotted someone with an outstanding felony arrest warrant. An officer fired his gun at the suspect but instead struck an uninvolved 59-year-old man sitting in a vehicle. Juan Luis Olvera-Preciado died at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office says the sequence of events that led to the shooting is under investigation by the California Department of Justice.

The felony suspect was arrested at the scene.

