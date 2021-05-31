California officers shoot man who opened fire on them

PLACENTIA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say police officers investigating reports of a suspicious vehicle fatally shot a man who opened fire on them outside a Southern California shopping center.

No officers were hurt in the exchange of gunfire that shattered a police car’s windshield around 1 a.m. Saturday in Placentia.

Officials say the officers approached the suspect’s car parked behind a closed, vacant business when the man began shooting at them. At least one officer returned fire and hit the suspect, who later died at a hospital.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was the only person inside the vehicle.