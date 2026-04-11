California officially declares April 10 as Dolores Huerta Day to honor the labor leader's 96th birthday

April 10 is officially Dolores Huerta Day in California, proclaimed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on what is also the iconic labor leader's 96th birthday.

Born in 1930, Dolores Huerta has been called a powerhouse for working people, civil rights, and justice. During the 1960s in Delano, Huerta co-founded the United Farm Workers union alongside Larry Itliong, Phillip Vera Cruz, and others, forever changing the fight for fair treatment in America's fields.

As of April 10, an online petition on MoveOn.org is calling on Congress and other state legislatures to establish a nationally recognized holiday in her honor. The petition's organizer is Dr. Richard Ferro from Los Angeles.

"I felt really, really important that we acknowledge, take the next step and help draw attention to this individual who's dedicated her life to the farmworker movement and to the advancement of civil rights for everybody," Ferro said.

At 96 years old, Huerta remains actively involved in social and civil rights issues.

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