California officials say 2 inmates killed 19-year-old inmate

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
This undated photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Michael Hastey. Corrections officials said Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, that Hastey, 19, who was serving a life prison term for murder, was killed, Friday, Feb. 19, 2022 by two other inmates at the High Desert State Prison in Susanville, Calif.
Michael Hastey
Posted at 3:29 PM, Feb 22, 2022
SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — California corrections officials say a 19-year-old man sentenced to life in prison last year for murder has been killed by two other inmates at a state prison.

Officials say employees at High Desert State Prison in Susanville saw the inmates attack Michael Hastey with manufactured weapons last Friday in an exercise yard.

In June, Hastey was sentenced in Trinity County to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

News accounts say he was convicted as an adult for the January 2019 stabbing of Nathan Purdue during a jealous rage.

