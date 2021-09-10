Watch
California OKs new spending on drought, wildfire prevention

Ethan Swope/AP
In this Aug. 22, 2021, file photo a family walks over cracked mud near Lake Oroville's shore as water levels remain low due to continuing drought conditions in Oroville, Calif. California lawmakers approved billions of dollars in spending aimed at addressing the drought and preventing wildfires in closing the book on the state budget plan, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Lake Oroville, one of the biggest reservoirs in the state, has so little water that state officials were forced to shut down a large hydroelectric power plant for the first time ever.
California Budget
Posted at 7:42 AM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 10:42:57-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have approved more than $2 billion in new spending aimed at preventing wildfires and addressing the drought. The votes on Thursday mark the end of lawmakers' work on the state's $262.5 billion operating budget this year.

New approved spending brings the state's wildfire prevention budget to more than $1.5 billion. Lawmakers also approved $1.2 billion to address the drought and climate change. Republicans bemoaned the lack of funding for more water storage projects.

And lawmakers from both parties complained about pay raises for commissioners on the Public Utilities Commission. The budget bills now go to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
