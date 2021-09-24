Watch
California orders more insurance options for wildfire areas

Ethan Swope/AP
A helicopter drops water on the Fawn Fire burning north of Redding in Shasta County, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
Firefighters battle the Fawn Fire burning north of Redding in Shasta County
Posted at 3:24 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 18:25:04-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara has ordered more options for homeowners who can't buy private insurance because they live in wildfire prone areas.

The California Fair Access to Insurance Requirements sells insurance to homeowners who can't buy it through no fault of their own. Most of their coverage only applies to damage from fires and other disasters.

On Friday, Lara ordered them to also cover things like water damage and theft. A state judge ruled in July that Lara has the authority to do this. The FAIR Plan Association has opposed Lara's order.

They still have time to appeal the judge's decision.

