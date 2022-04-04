Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California peregrine falcon finds partner after mate's death

UC Berkeley Falcon New Mate
John Davis/AP
In this photo provided by John Davis, Grinnel, the adult male peregrine falcon, flies in front of Sather Tower, the clock tower on the Campanile at the University of California at Berkeley campus, where the falcons' nest is in Berkeley, Calif., on May 27, 2021. Grinnell, one of a beloved pair of peregrine falcons who made their longtime home atop the bell tower at the University of California, Berkeley, was found dead Thursday, March 31, 2022. Less than 24 hours later, his partner Annie had mated with a new untagged male falcon. On Twitter Friday, Cal Falcons, a group that monitors the birds, said that a new falcon also appeared interested in incubating Annie's eggs and performed multiple courtship displays with Annie after spending the night in her gravel nest. (John Davis via AP)
UC Berkeley Falcon New Mate
Posted at 4:16 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 19:16:49-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A peregrine falcon whose longtime mate died this week amid the breeding season appears to have found a new partner to help her hatch two eggs.

Grinnell is one of a beloved pair of peregrine falcons who made their longtime home atop the bell tower at the University of California, Berkeley.

He was found dead Thursday.

Less than 24 hours later, his partner Annie had mated with a new untagged male falcon.

Cal Falcons, a group that monitors the birds, said on Twitter Friday that the new falcon also appeared interested in incubating Annie’s eggs and performed multiple courtship displays with Annie after spending the night in her gravel nest.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield 3: The Trial of Matthew Queen

Bakersfield 3: The Trial of Matthew Queen