California pharmacy owner gets 5 years for $13M fraud scheme

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A man who owned a Southern California pharmacy was sentenced to over five years in prison after he admitted submitting more than $13 million in fraudulent insurance claims for expensive medication.

Thu Van Le pleaded guilty in July to one count of health care fraud. Le admitted paying kickbacks to “marketers” who submitted claims for tailor-made drugs known as compounded medications.

Prosecutors said the specialized formulas weren’t necessary and were formulated simply to maximize reimbursements.

Le's lawyer told the Orange County Register that his client expressed remorse and took full responsibility for his actions.