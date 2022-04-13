Watch
California plan aims to triple sale of electric cars by 2026

Ben Margot/AP
FILE - In this May 13, 2020, file photo, Tesla cars are loaded onto carriers at the Tesla electric car plant in Fremont, Calif. California wants electric vehicle sales to triple in the next four years to 35% of all new car purchases. Regulations passed Tuesday, April 12, 2022 by the California Air Resources Board set a roadmap for the state to achieve California Gov. Gavin Newsom's ambitious goal of phasing out the sale of new gas powered cars. The draft must go through a months-long state regulatory process and get approval from the U.S. EPA. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
Posted at 2:00 PM, Apr 13, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California wants electric vehicle sales to triple in the next four years to 35% of all new car purchases.

That's part of proposed rules released Tuesday by the California Air Resources Board that aim to reduce planet-warming emissions.

It puts the state on a roadmap to achieve Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ambitious goal of phasing out the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035.

Californians could still drive and resell gas-powered cars.

The air board says passenger vehicles count for about a quarter of the state's greenhouse gas emissions, more than any other single source.

The plan faces a state and federal review process.

