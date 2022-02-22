Watch
California plan would streamline housing laws for colleges

Janie Har/AP
California Sen. Scott Wiener speaks about student housing during a news conference at San Francisco State University in San Francisco, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Sen. Wiener has introduced legislation exempting some housing projects at the state's public colleges and universities from environmental review. He says the California Environmental Quality Act has been abused by residents who want to block construction of badly needed housing for students and faculty.
Posted at 2:05 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 17:05:38-05

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California Sen. Scott Wiener is proposing legislation that would exempt the state’s public colleges and universities from an environmental review process that often slows construction.

He says the California Environmental Quality Act has been abused by residents who want to block construction of badly needed housing at the University of California's Berkeley campus. UC has asked the state Supreme Court to block a judge’s order capping student enrollment there. Save Berkeley’s Neighborhoods filed a lawsuit saying the university's unchecked student growth is ruining the city’s quality of life.

Wiener's legislation would apply to on-campus housing projects statewide.

