California Poison Control warns of dangerous synthetic kratom products tied to death probe

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — California Poison Control is warning the public about dangerous synthetic kratom products, including some brands containing chemicals 10 times more potent than morphine.

Officials say products from the "Buzzers" and "Homiez" brands contain those highly potent chemicals. A death investigation is underway in Utah connected to "Buzzers Cat's Claw" tablets, which were found to contain synthetic kratom products.

Officials say other products marketed as kratom may also contain dangerous chemicals.

Doctors urge people to check their supplements and talk to a medical professional if they need help managing pain.

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