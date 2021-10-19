Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California police investigate use of force in arrest

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 11:20 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 14:20:50-04

HEMET, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police department is investigating an altercation recorded on video in which an officer punched a trespassing suspect during an arrest.

KABC-TV reports the video posted on social media shows the Hemet police officer face-to-face with the man, who tells the officer he will take off a backpack he is wearing.

The video shows the officer grab the man, punch him and take him to the ground.

In a press release issued to KABC, the Hemet department says the investigation will include the social media posts and the officer's body-worn camera video.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Spooktacular Costume Contest

Enter to Win Free Pizza!