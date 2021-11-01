Watch
California police shoot, wound man with paintball gun

Posted at 11:28 AM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 14:28:41-04

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police officer shot and wounded a 28-year-old man after he allegedly pointed a firearm — which turned out to be a paintball gun — toward him.

The man, whose name was not immediately made public, is expected to survive gunshot wounds to his lower body.

Long Beach police say they recovered a paintball pistol at the scene early Sunday morning.

Investigators are reviewing body camera footage from the shooting.

The officers were called to the scene around 1 a.m. Sunday after gunshots were heard in the area.

Additional information was not immediately available.

